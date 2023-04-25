Verge One Day Trading Volume Tops $998,202.87 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $37.85 million and $998,202.87 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,364.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00325158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00575341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00070092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00428431 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,026,119 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.