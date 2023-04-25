Verge Price Reaches $0.0024 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Verge has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $988,818.97 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,267.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00322353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00565290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00070024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00424555 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,031,563 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,031,569 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

