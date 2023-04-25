Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55 to $4.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69.

VZ stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.11.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

