Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBBF. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 205 ($2.56) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

