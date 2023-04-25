Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $94.24 million and $4.73 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00012514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00028259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,406.93 or 1.00078899 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.40086764 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,641,750.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.