W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $84.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.08.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

