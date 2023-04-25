Walken (WLKN) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Walken has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $2.26 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,713 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

