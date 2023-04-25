Wanchain Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $50.03 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00062131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,440,677 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.