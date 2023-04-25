Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,594. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

