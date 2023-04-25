Washington Trust Bank Buys 7,565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

BAC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,473,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

