Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 63,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 263,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

