Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 742,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 88,134 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

GBCI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

