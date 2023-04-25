Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.28. 654,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

