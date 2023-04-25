Washington Trust Bank Sells 4,004 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,749,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 3,759,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

