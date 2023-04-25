Washington Trust Bank Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,000. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,983,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.32. 97,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.