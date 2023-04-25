Weatherford International (WFRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 196.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $70.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 163,093 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weatherford International by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 319,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.