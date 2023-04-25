WeBuy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,354.56 (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, WeBuy has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $42.08 million and approximately $90,354.56 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

