WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

