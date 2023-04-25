Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.50. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 38.14%. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3552465 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.91.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

