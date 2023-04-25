Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $53,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $3,903,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,401. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.05.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.