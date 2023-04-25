Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

