Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for about 1.6% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 6.63% of Reading International worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

