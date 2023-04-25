Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,457 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 60.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $93.89 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 640.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.