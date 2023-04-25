Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 2.3% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

