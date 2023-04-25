Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,608 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,257,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRPA stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Liberty TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

