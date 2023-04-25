Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of Williams Industrial Services Group worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.92.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.