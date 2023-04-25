Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Invests $357,000 in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.2 %

GLDD opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.