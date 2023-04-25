Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wolff Financial Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,785. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

