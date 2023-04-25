Wolff Financial Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 170.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. The company had a trading volume of 292,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

