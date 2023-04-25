Wolff Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

VOE traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. 47,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,605. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.52. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

