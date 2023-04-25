XYO Market Cap Tops $62.60 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $839,762.09 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00494138 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $637,267.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

