Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $336.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Get Rating

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

