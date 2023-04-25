Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $8.32 Million Investment in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,511,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,315,000. Similarweb makes up approximately 2.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 2.04% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMWB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 202.33% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

