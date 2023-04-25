Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 16,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 161,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Yalla Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

