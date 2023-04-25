Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Shares Down 2.2%

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €36.61 ($40.68) and last traded at €36.64 ($40.71). Approximately 527,122 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €37.45 ($41.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($57.78) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($38.89) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.89) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.33) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($55.56) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.03 and its 200 day moving average is €34.30.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

