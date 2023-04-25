Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

ZBH stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $138.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,985. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $140.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

