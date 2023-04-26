107,492 Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 107,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications Price Performance

WEAV stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.