114,582 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.9% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,465,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the period.

Shares of UDEC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

