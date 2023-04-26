12,000 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.68. 1,525,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

