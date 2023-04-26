1,500 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Purchased by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 354,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,583. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.