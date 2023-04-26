18,438 Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,709,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 407,844 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 169,954 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.