1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

