1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

