3,865 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,072 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

