423 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $605.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.4905 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

