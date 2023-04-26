51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

