549,250 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 549,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,930,000,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,189,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,553. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

