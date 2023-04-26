613 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 613 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.59. 687,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.76. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

