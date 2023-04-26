645,297 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Purchased by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 645,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 6.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 1.94% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,773,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986,560 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 1,773,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 66,739 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 421,713 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

