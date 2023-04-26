769 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $617.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,924. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $620.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.55.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.